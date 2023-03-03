The Grain’s construction in Delafield expected to be finished this fall

DELAFIELD — The Grain, a $25 million development featuring two, four-story buildings under construction at 705 Genesee St., is Delafield’s first mass timber development. The timbers are on site and ready to be installed.
The buildings will include office, retail and restaurant spaces. The development includes 125 combined surface and underground parking stalls, along with 60,000 square feet of office space and 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Leasing is still available for retail, restaurant and office tenants, according to a statement.
Hendricks Commercial Properties announced that venture-backed AI company, Synthetaic and Midwest Insurance Group are the first two tenants of The Grain.
The Grain is using a state-of-the-art construction method that combines solid wood panels and beams to create a strong and versatile structure, according to a statement. The method is environmentally friendly and a low carbon alternative to concrete and steel.
“The Grain is transforming a vacant lot in the middle of downtown into a one-of-a-kind space for businesses,” said Rob Gerbitz, president and CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties, in a statement. “Using mass timber construction is putting Delafield on the map as a city that takes pride in providing sustainable, top-quality amenities for its residents and local businesses.”
The construction on both buildings is expected to be completed this fall. For more information about The Grain, visit https://bit.ly/3YjLl3M.