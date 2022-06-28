MUKWONAGO — The Green Rabbit Clay Studio will close its storefront at 611 Main St. after five years.
Jessie Schroeder has owned and operated The Green Rabbit, a pottery business in Mukwonago, for 20 years and the storefront for the last five. The store served as a space where customers could browse Schroeder’s collections and find the perfect dinnerware for their home or a gift for a friend.
However, Schroeder announced Thursday that she will be closing the brick-and-mortar storefront and going back to a studio-only workshop. Within the comments of the Green Rabbit’s Facebook page, Schroeder said her reasoning for closing the storefront was to reduce her outlets because she’s “juggling too many things.” Through the closure of the storefront, she hopes to focus more on her family, health and work.
There will be a closing sale of 20% off all in-stock items within the only remaining storefront hours on July 1-2 and July 8-9. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the remaining Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the remaining Saturdays.
Despite the storefront closing, Schroeder will still be within the Green Rabbit space for several months to work on orders, take new orders and prepare her new workspace. Rewards and candle refills will continue. Her work will still be available through web updates/releases, open studio sales and online orders through the Green Rabbit website and her “Pottery-by-Jessie” Etsy page.
Additionally, her work will be presented and available for purchase at the Mount Mary Starving Artist Show on Sept. 11, at Fall Fest in Mukwonago on Sept. 24 and her annual Open Studio Seconds Sale on Oct. 22.