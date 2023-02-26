NEW BERLIN — Every bag has a story, according to the owners of a luggage sale and repair shop here.
Traveling Bags Luggage and Repair has been in business for 30 years, but four years ago Burt Robertson and wife Holly took it over. Holly has always been in the hospitality business and runs a travel agency. Burt is a former firefighter-paramedic for the city of Franklin. They met the previous owners of the shop through Holly’s business.
“We joked about, when we met this woman, how travel, luggage, that goes good together. 20 years later the woman announced she was retiring and selling the business. I look at my wife and asked what she thought,” Burt said.
Three months later the couple owned the luggage store and moved it from the Milwaukee area to 2735 S. Calhoun Road.
The store sells travel supplies, luggage and other gadgets.
“Everything that helps you travel better. Passport holders, locks, luggage tags, backpacks. You name it, we sell it. We also sell new luggage and have a few different brands,” he said.
The store also repairs luggage, bags, purses and a host of other items. They have also done leather coats and suitcases.
“We fix a lot of different things,” Burt said. The store opened shortly before the pandemic hit, which Burt said was not good. He considered his business essential.
“We fix a lot of things and sell a lot of things to airline personnel,” he said.
The store closed for three weeks, and Burt was one of the first people in the state to contract COVID.
“I was at the last luggage show in the country at the time in Louisiana before everything went crazy there for Mardi Gras. I came home with COVID,” he said.
Burt spent five days in the hospital but was lucky that he beat it.
After three weeks he and his wife began to feel stir crazy. Holly’s travel agency was also in an upheaval. Everyone was canceling trips amid the pandemic.
“We pivoted a bit and opened an online store. We had hopes of doing that someday but very much sped that up. We sold a lot of things related to traveling such as masks, hand sanitizers, safe travel packs and things like that,” Burt said.
The store still did repairs because people still had to get out. Burt added if a customer was considered an essential person and needed a bag or item fixed, they came to the store.
“Business has been a steady increase since (the pandemic). Travel is back with a vengeance. We survived,” he said.
‘Every bag has a story’
From name brand to vintage, the store has seen many items come in for repair. Many customers held on to an item and were happy to finally have a place where it could be fixed.
“We fix everything, including high end stuff. We do Gucci and Louis Vuitton. I’ve fixed Olympics things such as equipment. I’ve fixed a fair amount of old vintage train makeup cases for ladies. We do musical instruments and I’ve seen some pretty fancy guitar cases,” he said.
Recently the store mended an old doctor’s house call bag given as a graduation gift.
“We fixed a case for a Navy admiral who is retiring. We’ve done cross country ski boots, motor cycle and snowmobile equipment,” Burt said.
He and his staff feel wonderful they can help save an item.
“They love their bags. Every bag has a story. I have some great stories as well,” Burt said.
He recalled a man who came into the store with a piece of luggage that required repair. The man said it was the last piece in a set.
“I asked what happened to the rest of them. He told me they were in the bottom of the ocean. I chuckled and asked if he was in a plane crash,” he said.
The man said he was supposed to be on a flight and was a loyal customer of an airline. There was an opening for him to take an earlier flight and have his luggage on a different one.
“When he landed, he asked where his luggage was and was told the plane crashed. Everyone died on it. Because he switched planes he dodged a bullet,” Burt said.
He also recalled a mother and daughter with an amazing story from 33 years ago. “The daughter was coming home from studying in England and had to reschedule her planned flight to come home a week early. The mom made the flight changes. Because of the change in schedule, she was not on Pan Am Flight 103. This is the flight that terrorists caused to crash in Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988 killing 259 passengers (including 190 Americans) and 11 Scots on the ground. It is so incredible to meet people with amazing stories,” he said.
For more information visit https://travelingbagsmke.com/.