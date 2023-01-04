TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield and BelAir Cantina announced the return of the BelAir Cantina Ice Bar, a 20-foot, 10,000-pound ice bar opening Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. in Market Square.
The ice bar features ice-carved photo opportunities, giant ice luges and specialty drinks. This year the VIP ice bar experience is returning. Guests can reserve 90 minutes in a private heated booth, a complimentary drink package, a complimentary blanket and more.
“After a wonderful holiday season at The Corners, we are excited to bring the community back together to embrace Wisconsin’s winter and have some frozen fun,” said Chelsea Roessler, director of marketing and events at The Corners of Brookfield, in a statement.
Organizers expect the ice bar experience to last a few weeks, but it depends on the weather. The ice bar is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
To make a reservation, visit https://bit.ly/3Qe0Nfr.