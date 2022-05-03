The Tap Yard beer garden is set to open in Brookfield on Wednesday

BROOKFIELD — The second The Tap Yard beer garden in Waukesha County is set to open Wednesday in Brookfield in collaboration with the Waukesha County Parks Department.
Located in Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, there will be a ribbon-cutting and ceremonial first pour at 3 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate the opening of The Tap Yard. A location is already operating in Waukesha’s Shoppes at Fox River on Sunset Drive.
“We are very excited to be bringing additional locations to Waukesha County,” said Nick Marking of The Tap Yard Beer Gardens in a statement. “Fox Brook Park is a phenomenal location to catch up with family and friends over a beer.”
The Tap Yard beer garden in Fox Brook Park will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from May 4 through Nov. 1. A daily park entrance or annual park entrance permit is required for all vehicles entering Fox Brook Park or another fee-based Waukesha County Park. Visitors will need to pay within five days of visit to avoid a violation ticket. Guests can purchase permits online before or after their visit at www.waukeshacounty.gov/parkentry.
The Tap Yard will have a rotating selection of craft beers on tap at the outdoor bar. They will host a variety of special events such as trivia nights, food truck fests and tap events throughout their season. Guests can also enjoy the beach, playground, and trail amenities within the park.
“It’s great to have a new partnership with The Tap Yard for our community,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “It’s an excellent location to gather and enjoy the outdoors.”
For more information about The Tap Yard, visit www.thetapyards.com or follow them on Facebook.