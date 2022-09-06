TOWN OF MERTON — The Waukesha County Manufacturing Experience — a program new to Arrowhead High School this year — will pair students with disabilities and local manufacturers in a partnership to benefit both parties.
Students in the program will spend the morning in general education courses at Arrowhead High School, then travel to a local manufacturer for a paid work opportunity in the afternoon. Arrowhead Student Services Director Adam Boldt says the program gives students valuable professional coaching and businesses a creative solution to ongoing labor shortages.
Three local manufacturers will partner with Arrowhead this year, including Bradley Corp, Balax and Harley-Davidson.
The program was born out of growing frustration in observing former students jump from job to job without any upward potential. Special education teacher David Bechtel said this common outcome is hard to watch, because these students are capable of so much more.
“If we could find a way to have them have a career focus rather than just an employment focus, these kids are going to be so much better off,” Bechtel said. “Instead of getting them a job, we want to try to get them a career.”
Boldt said the end of high school and beginning of adulthood is a critical period in a student’s education. Special education students receive a variety of supports throughout the school experience, but upon graduating, they’ll need to transition to navigating the world on their own.
“There’s a ton that goes into a student’s educational journey,” Boldt said. “It’s all for naught if we don’t hit this handoff between high school and the adult world.”
Participation in The Waukesha County Manufacturing Experience is available to fourth-year special education students. A collection of faculty members work alongside business partners to identify students based on interest and available opportunities.
Vocational and communication seminars
As part of students’ general education requirements, they will take a vocational seminar and communication seminar to build communication and job skills. Topics of study include how to interview, how to write a resume, and how to communicate clearly and concisely. The coursework supports the work at a local manufacturer.
The Department of Vocational Rehabilitation will set up coaching and mentors with the manufacturer on site, helping students through training and helping them understand their job responsibilities. The DVR also collaborates with case managers at the school to make sure students are receiving the necessary support for success.
Developing these partnerships was a four-year venture for Arrowhead. Boldt said the program was the result of a collaborative effort among multiple professional partners, including Project SEARCH, the national leader of competitive integrated employment programs; CPSed, a program that works to get high school students into the world of manufacturing; the DVR; participating business partners; the Waukesha County Business Alliance and additional Arrowhead faculty.
Emily Kant Schlimme, senior HR generalist at Bradley Corp, said the company is excited to see where the partnership will lead.
“We think these students bring a skill set that could be helpful in the manufacturing setting,” Kant Schlimme said. “There are a lot of career growth options, and we’d love to see some of these students continue their careers here.”
The program begins with three students this year, but Boldt says ideally the program will grow to serve more students and include other industries as well. He says the next focus may be health care, and they’re hopeful to build more partnerships within the community.
“We’re open for business and having partnership with other companies,” Bechtel said. “There’s just so much opportunity. You’re truly changing these kids’ lives.”