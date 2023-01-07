BROOKFIELD — Terri Hundhausen, manager at Things Remembered in Brookfield Square, spent her 27th anniversary in the company Friday preparing to close the doors for good today.
She said store employees were told Dec. 28 that the company was closing its locations in Brookfield Square and Southridge malls, closing today if things weren’t already all sold out.
A visit to the store Friday found one display case with merchandise for sale, as well as several tables for sale, with the shelves otherwise bare.
She said she’s been in contacts with former co-workers who have since left the industry, as well as corporate customers who offered references or to keep her informed of job opportunities, but “I don’t know exactly what I am going to be doing as of yet.”
Things Remembered, a fixture in area malls known for its personalized keepsake products and engraving services, is closing all of its stores, affecting employees at 133 stores in 24 states, said Rich Farruggia, chief human resources officer for the company.
In Wisconsin, about a dozen workers have lost their jobs at the two mall locations, Hundhausen said.
The company’s website is limited to a message saying, “To our wonderful loyal customers: Our company is embarking on an exciting new chapter. Stay tuned for more information about where you can find an even greater selection of personalized products in the coming days.”
Farruggia said the company is working hard with its teammates to help them transition.
“Between mall traffic, supply chain challenges, the macroeconomic environment is changing,” he said. “It’s a challenging environment.”
As to the “new chapter” for the company, Farruggia said “I would just say stay tuned.”
The COVID effect
Paul Kolb, assistant manager at the Brookfield store where he’s worked more than a decade, also said he had “no idea” where he’d land.
“COVID is what killed this mall,” he said.
Expanding on that, he said after things reopened in the pandemic, stores started closing — he believed it was due to hiring problems as people made more on unemployment than they did working. He said while Things Remembered was open for all the mall hours, other stores sometimes opened at 11 or 12 in the morning due to what he believe was staffing concerns and “no one’s consistent.”
Marianna Chronis of Waukesha, of Go! Calendars Toys and Games, said she’s seen several businesses come and go over the past three years, and cited the same irregular hours, pointing to one store that was open for an hour on a recent Father’s Day. “It’s sad,” she said.
Her colleague, co-owner Dan Rosenbaum, said traffic in the mall has been down but shopping has been up. “When they are here, they’re buying,” he said.
Hundhausen, too, said she’s notice traffic falling in the mall, and stores near hers closing or having sporadic hours. She said engraving services remained strong, as Things Remembered had an online presence and also engraved items bought from other stores. But it’s difficult finding other businesses that offer engraving, such as trophy shops, when customers have asked since the news of the store’s closing broke, she said.
“They’ve been as devastated as we have,” she said. “They were like ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve been coming here since they were like in high school.’”
Loss and gain
Eric Zizich, marketing director for Brookfield Square, said the mall has seen eight new stores open in the past six months alone: All-Star Elite sports clothing, Stretch Zone, Daily Thread, Nichole & Christine Boutique, Marvino’s Pizza, Castlecade arcade, One Medical clinic, and Mad Chicken.
Add to that other recent additions in the redeveloped area where Sears once was — places like Uncle Julio’s Mexican restaurant, WhirlyBall, Movie Tavern, Outback Steakhouse, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. Those places are thriving “as people are coming back and wanting engaging experiences with their families,” Zizich said.
“Even though we have had a few store closures, because we’ve had a number of stores open we are at 90% occupancy, which is the most we’ve been since the pandemic,” he said.
The conventional wisdom is thinking about a 'great retail apocalypse” that has seen a number of brick-and-mortar stores close, with home delivery from outlets like Amazon considered a “prime” suspect in it. Zizich said there’s more to it than that.
“I’d say there is a place for getting certain things online but what we are seeing is that families are flocking back to Brookfield Square and other malls because they see from being cooped inside for so long the value of creating memories with their family. That’s something that people crave and need and that’s something you just can’t get online,” he said.
“We’re excited abut the mall being back at pre-pandemic traffic levels. During the holiday season we saw our sales increase from last year. And we look forward to creating some really memorable experiences for families moving forward.”