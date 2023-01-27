WAUKESHA — The well-known social media app TikTok has continued to grow following the platform’s mission to become the leading destination for short-form mobile video.
People of all ages are seen using the app on a daily basis whether it be scrolling through their personalized “For You” page or promoting their own businesses, ideas, opinions and laughs for the world to see.
Paul Decker, chairman of the Waukesha County Board, teaches small business classes at Waukesha County Technical College. During his time working with students, he has seen many use the platform to sell goods and promote their businesses.
“I learned a lot from them and how they were gaining revenue because of TikTok,” said Decker. “These are all local people and they’re utilizing the platform as a methodology to build their business.”
One of his students sold jewelry, another promoted unique, customized shelving and one student used it to promote their exercise business.
“When you look at it that way, and it was somewhat instantaneously, someone here in Waukesha County could be doing business with someone in California like they’re talking to someone right next door,” said Decker.
TikTok is an easily accessible app much like the many other social media platforms out there.
But any platform can be abused, according to Decker, who added that he can understand what the government is doing in terms of banning the app.
TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location.
U.S. armed forces have prohibited the app on military devices, Congress recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security and nearly half of the states have banned the app on state-owned devices, according to the Associated Press.
Wisconsin is one of those states. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on Wisconsin state phones and other devices. And as of this week, the University of Wisconsin System banned the app on school-owned devices.
“Concerns that people have because some people feel it’s being utilized by the Chinese-communist government, yes, I would have very big concerns over that,” said Decker. “That’s probably a reason why I haven’t personally gotten on it. Like any platform, one should understand what it derives from and be cautious about it. But with that, it is a very popular platform and grows in popularity. It has a wide variety of viewers so that does make it a good marketing platform. The challenges are where does all that information go?”
And while the bans continue across the nation, the many people utilizing the app continue to promote businesses while using it for personal enjoyment as well.
To a small entrepreneur who is trying to promote themselves without additional fees, TikTok seems to be succeeding in ways that other apps haven’t, according to Decker.
“In both my personal life and in my job, I caution people to be very cautious of what they put out on social media no matter what platform they use,” said Decker. “Keep it positive.”
Local content creators
Mukwonago resident Ken Sallee, 41, is a true crime content creator with over 90,000 followers on TikTok. Sallee is originally from Kentucky, but moved to Wisconsin with his wife, who is an Arrowhead High School alum.
Starting his social media journey on YouTube in 2020, Sallee had multiple channels working through different companies and content creator coaching. Over the years, he started progressing towards true crime and dove deeper into it while covering the Darrell Brooks Jr. case.
“I always loved true crime, but I never thought about having a social media platform over that topic,” said Sallee. “The more I’ve gotten into social media, the more I’ve started seeing Tik-Tok as a valuable resource.”
Sallee follows current and old court cases and shares commentary about them on his page. He will post clips of trials that are livestreamed and add a mix of fact-based information and his own opinion as part of the video.
And being fact-based is important to Sallee. “I don’t want to be that creator that runs purely on emotion and sensationalism,” he said.
Sallee believes one of his most viewed videos is a clip he posted of Leanne Owens’ son reading a victim impact statement. Leanne Owens was a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, 2021. The video Sallee posted to his channel got around 2.4 million views. Another video from the trial received 3.4 million views on his page.
In developing a following on TikTok, Salle applied to be a part of the “creator’s fund,” a pot of ad revenue money that TikTok users in the creator’s fund get paid from depending on the number of views and length of watch time their page receives, according to Sallee. To apply, your page must have 10,000 followers, said Sallee.
As a content creator coach, Sallee knows there are several ways to make money on TikTok. One being the creator’s fund and another is by creating content for companies who will pay you.
For Sallee, the creator’s fund is not where he earns most of his income. From his standpoint, for the months of November and December, he earned $1,600 on TikTok. He posts around three to five videos a day. Aside from social media, Sallee works full-time in IT.
The amount of money creators earn depends on their content following and the companies they work with. People who are making full-time incomes off of social media are doing it every day, constantly recording and working with many different companies, according to Sallee.
Another member of the creator’s fund is Breanna Brzezinski, 25. She lives in Verona and is a descendant of the Menominee and Potawatomi tribes of Wisconsin. She uses her platform to educate others on Indigenous history, struggles and rights and promote her beading business that is a Native art form.
All of her products are hand-made and she does custom orders for people. She posts TikToks of her creation process and displays the inventory she has on hand.
Her large following was unplanned. After one video went viral, she quickly gained followers. Most of her income comes from customers in her beading business, so she treats TikTok as a side income with the creator’s fund.
“I love that there’s so much information out there because people are able to see it all and form their own opinions. That’s one thing I truly love about it,” said Brzezinski. “But of course, there are people who are educating about things we shouldn’t be talking about.”
And though Brzezinski doesn’t treat the platform as her main source of income, she knows of other creators who do. As the platform continues to grow Brzezinski has seen it take over as a top social media platform comparing it to Instagram, an app that has now become less popular as a result in her opinion.
But with any social media app comes controversy, and with the recent TikTok bans, the app remains in the spotlight.
Being a former government employee and serving in the Army, Sallee said he has no problem with the ban on state devices. But he draws the line when it comes to banning any social media platform from the general public.
“I don’t know why TikTok itself is the only one being attacked. If you have a cellphone and are on any social media platform, whether you know it or not, you’re sharing data,” said Sallee.
For now, TikTok continues to grow as people of all ages and around the world continue their explorations. And while some use it purely for entertainment, many have found ways to use it to promote their own personal businesses, ideas and opinions.
“At the end of the day these are all just real people making videos,” said Sallee.
Contributing: Associated Press