WAUKESHA — The owners of Tofte’s Table are planning to expand their business into what formerly was the Edward & Jones Company Office in downtown Waukesha.
The restaurant, owned by Jason and Christina Tofte, was opened in August 2016 at 331 Riverfront Street, Waukesha. The goal of the business is to “create a destination where anyone can enjoy affordable upscale dining in an intimate, relaxed environment.” The business serves small batch Wisconsin spirits and a variety of craft beer along with a curated selection of international wines.
According to city documents, the proposed certified survey map will combine the properties at 344 W. Broadway and 322 W. Broadway. Combining the properties will allow the business to expand from 5,600 square feet to a combined total of 9,313 square feet. The expansion will also allow the restaurant to expand its outdoor dining.
According to the Plan Commission agenda, commissioners will review a certified survey map for the expansion at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 Delafield St., Waukesha. The item will be reviewed within the consent agenda.