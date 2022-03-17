Torah Tots opens in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Torah Tots, a Jewish preschool, is now enrolling at the Chabad of Waukesha, Brookfield, 1275 N. Barker Road.
Director Fraidy Brook said she has always been an early childhood educator and education has always been a passion.
She has taught for 15 years in New York and for the past eight years was a teacher at Jewish Beginnings, a preschool in Whitefish Bay.
Brook said the time was right since COVID-19 cases are decreasing and more parents are going to work in person.
“I was seeing the need for quality child care made me feel like this was a good time,” she said.
She added there wasn’t a Jewish preschool in Waukesha County until now. Brook felt passionate about providing the opportunity to parents in the county.
“They are looking for a preschool, not just a child care center,” Brook said.
Alina Rehm has a nearly 2-year-old son enrolled in the preschool. She agrees there is not a child care center in the area that compares to what Torah Tots offers, which is the Jewish element.
Rehm became connected to Brook through her work at Jewish Beginnings. Rehm wanted her future children to learn about the Jewish culture.
“I don’t really trust people with my kids but knowing, Brook and how they take care of children made me feel better,” Rehm said.
The preschool will be offered to children from six weeks to 5 years old.
What students will learn
Teachers at Torah Tots will engage learners in the Reggio Emilia-inspired approach of teaching, which is student-centered and self-guided.
“We should always be growing but brain development is the key time during the early childhood years,” Brook said.
Brook said the preschool staff pays close attention to how the classroom is set up and what the space looks like. She added staff strives for a feeling of “home” because there is a strong connection between home and school.
The preschool is play-based with pre-literacy, logical components to prepare the student for kindergarten.
Brook said everything from building blocks to sand is used as an educational tool.
Jewish culture
Judaism will be immersive in the preschool, according to Brook, and students will learn about Jewish celebrations through songs and the language used.
“There is joy when it comes to Judaism,” she said.
Students talk about “mitzvah,” which means good deed. The class sings a song when a child shares or there are other acts of kindness.
Rehm said her son paints, sings songs, plays basketball and other fun activities in addition to learning about the Jewish faith.
“I came to pick him up and he was making hamentashen and it is awesome,” Rehm said.
Hamentashen are triangle cookies with filling in the middle. The cookie symbolizes Haman’s triangular hat and the Jewish people’s victory over Haman. Rehm said the preschool was teaching her son the story and it is a great refresher for herself.
One day she walked into the class and the kids were singing the song.
The lyrics suddenly came rushing back to her.
“I don’t remember everything and want him to know the Jewish culture,” Rehm said.
For more information on the center visit www.brookfieldtorahtots.com.