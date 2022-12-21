WAUKESHA — A Wauwatosa man is due in court Jan. 5 to answer charges alleging he stole more than $134,000 from the company he worked at over seven years, using company credit cards to pay personal expenses.
Jonathan Morris, 68, was charged Tuesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court with three counts of theft and faces up to 28.5 years in prison if convicted. A message left at his home late Tuesday was not immediately returned; no attorney was listed for him in court records.
A criminal complaint said that while investigating a possible scam involving $394,000 in wire transfers Morris sent to an overseas bank in 2020, which was reported to the FBI, company officials investigated financial records and found that Morris, the vice president of operations and finance for Bredan Mechanical Systems in Waukesha, had used company financial cards for his own use. Morris also allegedly transferred company funds into his personal bank account, the complaint said. The complaint said more than $109,000 in items were bought for Morris’ personal use using company cards from December 2015 to October 2020, plus at least $15,400 was transferred to his personal account in addition to $8,900 in ATM withdrawals. Among the expenses were an Oriental rug, an Apple computer, a down payment on a Lexus, patio furniture and more, the complaint said.
Morris told police he used his personal cards to pay company bills so he could receive points on them, then had the company reimburse him without the knowledge of other company officers. Morris said he and his father had loaned the company about $250,000 to help it succeed and had been paid back, the complaint said. It added he worked without a salary for a year as the loan was being repaid with interest, and “I felt a little justification for using the company to pay for personal expenses from the company credit card. Kind of like paying back the money I was owed,” the complaint said.