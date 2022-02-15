Town Food Truck Festival returning to Town of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Discover Brookfield, the Town of Brookfield Tourism Department, announced Monday, in partnership with The Corners of Brookfield, the return of Town Food Truck Festival this summer.
Each event will take place on the third Wednesday of each month, from May through September, starting May 18.
The event will include live music, local food vendors, craft beer and kid-friendly activities. Guests are invited to join the fun from 4:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.
“After taking the last two years off we’re excited to bring back our Food Truck Festival this year. We can’t wait to welcome guests back for fun summer nights out in the Town,” said Anna Antoine, Town of Brookfield tourism director.
A quick sneak peek at a few vendors includes Flour Girl and Flame, Pina Mexican Eats, Shorty’s Grilled Cheese, Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Clean Cruisine, Pete’s Pops, Roll MKE and Slo’ Motion BBQ.
“The Corners team is thrilled to bring back this community favorite event and even more thrilled to be partnering with Discover Brookfield! To see the center come alive with more great, local food and music & our treasured community is what we love with an event!” said Chelsea Roesler, marketing and events director at The Corners of Brookfield.