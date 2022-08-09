Triumph Waukesha owner gets award from British Biker Cooperative

WAUKESHA — The owner of the new Triumph Waukesha motorcycle dealership received an award from the British Biker Cooperative (BBC) on July 28.
The new dealership, 1505 Highway 164 S., was created with the thought of bringing back the old school neighborhood dealership experience. The business is staffed by a diverse group of riders.
The award was presented by Indian Lendowski and Pat Hanson representing the British Biker Cooperative. Triumph Waukesha was a generous sponsor of the British Biker Cooperative’s 41st Annual Rally and Show.
BBC was formed 45 years ago and is dedicated to keeping antique British motorcycles on the road.