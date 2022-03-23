Veterinary clinic eyes former Chancery restaurant in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — The former Chancery Restaurant at the Westbrook Shopping Center could become the Westown Vet Clinic, according to the Waukesha Plan Commission’s current agenda. The commission will consider a proposal this evening for the 5,790 square foot building, 2011 E. Moreland Blvd, which became vacant in 2019.
The proposed renovation includes the addition of offices, exam rooms, treatment office and a waiting room, the online documents said.
Exterior changes will include a new exterior door, replacing the entry door with storefront. The commission meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 Delafield St.