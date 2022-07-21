MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago residents may have noticed many up and coming developments throughout the village — including residential, commercial, industrial, retail and more.
That’s why the village is planning to create the new Community & Economic Development Department. The village is planning to hire a director for the department as well, with the application deadline recently closing. The village plans to have the new hire for the position working within the next month.
Three current positions — two building inspectors and the building inspector clerical position — will be moved under the department.
“Currently I coordinate all the economic development activities for the village and quite frankly there’s a lot, there’s a heck of a lot,” Village Administrator Fred Schnook said. “You know, Mukwonago has just really, really grown, both in terms of industrial development, in terms of residential development and in commercial development.”
Schnook said he looks forward to having someone that works with small business owners and works on economic development issues in the village.
Development
Schnook said there’s well over 30 active developments in the works.
One big one is the multiuse development dubbed the Maple Centre by Teronomy Builders, located off the newly-built DeBack Drive off Maple Avenue behind East Wolf Run.
Phase 1 of the project was recently approved by the Village Board in June. It consists of four apartment buildings in the southwest corner of the project. Two of the buildings are four stories and two are three stories, totaling 274 dwelling units in the first phase. In addition, the clubhouse and maintenance building will be constructed. Other amenities include recreational facilities and walking trails.
The overall project includes 674 apartments among 10 buildings. A conceptual plan for the future of the development includes hotel space, retail space, senior housing, a restaurant and retail strip area and more.
In addition, the village is in discussion with Bielinski regarding amenities for the new Chapman Farms duplex development.
Among other developments, the Edgewood Meadow Condominiums are also moving forward for construction; 25 single- family homes in the Minors Subdivision are currently under construction; the Pointe Apartments have been completed and the Blue Bay Family Restaurant is proposing a condominium behind them; Instrument Development Corp is moving to 600 Perkins Drive, which will require a remodel; and Goodwill has begun construction for their new location at 101 Arrowhead Drive.
Close to downtown Mukwonago, Be Well Cafe recently opened; Aman’s Beer & Wine is putting the finishing touches on the inside of their building at 110 Chapman Farm Boulevard; an industrial condominium is being built at Hill Court; Boss Chicken & Pizza is moving into the former Mukwonago Family Restaurant; Riverview Coffee House recently had a site plan review approved for a drive-thru location; and Espresso Love is moving forward with their retail and apartment location on Main Street.
A potential new 90-lot residential development, half in Mukwonago and half in Vernon, is also in the works, according to Schnook, with more details to come.