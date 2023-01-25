Walter recognized as Aurora Health Care Nurse of the Year

SUMMIT — Mackenzie Walter, a registered nurse at Aurora Medical Center — Summit specializing in patient advocacy and safety, was selected as a 2022 Nurse of the Year.
She was selected for her exemplary demonstration of Aurora Health Care’s core nursing values and unwavering delivery of exceptional nursing care, according to a statement.
As a technically skilled nurse, Walter promotes safety and quality improvements through the Area Coordinating Council and as a unit champion for trauma, pain and IV ultrasound, according to a statement. As a preceptor, she imparts knowledge and skills to incoming nurses.
“Mackenzie advocates for her patients with compassion and a calming demeanor that helps relax patients to feel comfortable expressing their needs,” read a statement.
Over 750 nominations were received for the award on behalf of nurses from a variety of specialties across the patient care continuum. Nominations were submitted by clinicians and team members and reviewed by peer committees.