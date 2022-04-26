ELM GROVE — Warren Barnett Interior Design has opened a new Showroom and Design Center in the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church building in Elm Grove on Watertown Plank Road.
As a result of the reconstruction of parts of the former church building, stained-glass windows have been removed and preserved. These windows will be gifted to St. Mary’s Parish during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 9 with the Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce. A representative from St. Mary’s Parish will be present to accept the stained-glass gift.
“We could not be more thrilled to have moved into this historic landmark building in Elm Grove, which we are now honored to call home,” said Mike Bachman, owner of Warren Barnett Interiors. “We understand the level of compassion the community has for our building, and have worked hard to renovate in the most compassionate and respectful manner. The surrounding community has fought to keep the old St. Mary’s Church standing, and we intend to preserve this historical monument and the history of the building. We hope to have a great turnout at the ribbon cutting ceremony — to celebrate both our move and our efforts to keep the building in pristine condition.”
Located at 13100 Watertown Plank Road, the Showroom and Design Center will allow for staff to assist with customers’ design processes while continuing to offer a selection of designer furnishings, custom upholstery fabrics, one-of-a-kind accessories, lighting, and rugs. A grand opening party will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 5 with champagne, light hors d’oeuvres, and a drawing.