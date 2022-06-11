CITY OF PEWAUKEE – “I am heartbroken!”
“Where am I going to get birdseed?”
“The squirrels are going to miss you.”
Those are some of the reactions of the generations of loyal customers of Wauke Mills on Waukesha County Highway F who recently learned the feed mill is closing after 70 years in business.
Handwritten signs posted on the doors and walls of the mill explain why it is closing and symbolize how the owners, brothers Mike and Richard Borenitsch, have done business together all of their lives: no frills, friendly, honest and straightforward.
“PLAN AHEAD! WE WILL BE RETIRING AND CLOSING THE BUSINESS JULY 16. THANKS FOR 70 GREAT YEARS!”
Their father, Ted Borenitsch, purchased the business in 1952 when the grist mill, located at Madison and St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha, was grinding out livestock feed for “Cow County, USA.”
The mill was located on land owned by the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad.
Dubbed “The Milwaukee Road,” the railroad company sold the land in 1973 and Borenitsch was forced to relocate the mill on farmland he owned in the Town of Pewaukee.
At the same time, according to the brothers, the customer base gradually began shifting from farmers interested in livestock feed to homeowners moving from the city into the country interested in birdseed, wildlife feed, grass seed, fertilizer and soft water and sidewalk salt.
The brothers took over the business in 1989.
They are quiet, friendly and unpretentious, as they work together behind the counter in the showroom adjacent to the cavernous warehouse in the steel and wood frame building.
The walls of the showroom are lined with large bags of feed, seed and salt blocks along with shelves of bird feeders.
There is a wide variety of birdseed and peanuts packaged in paper or plastic bags on display in the center of the store.
All transactions are cash or check — no credit cards.
“They are a lot of trouble, and the fees are expensive,” Mike Borenitsch explained.
“We have some customers who are small-business owners who also don’t use credit cards and they don’t have a problem with us not having them,” he added.
Pat Castelli and her husband, Peter Newman, of Pewaukee have been customers for about four decades.
They were among a steady flow of customers who came to the store last week to make their purchases and offer congratulations on the brothers’ retirement plans but express sadness the landmark business was closing.
She explained to a reporter the mill provided “one stop” shopping advantages where she could purchase seed for birds, corn and peanuts for wildlife, and Solar Salt in bulk packages that the brothers carry to her car.
But hauling those 50- and 100-pound bags of corn, barn lime and livestock feed, from the warehouse loading dock to waiting SUVs, has taken a toll on the brothers, which is one of the reasons they are retiring.
“It is hard on your body. I am 70. My brother Mike is 74,” Richard Borenitsch explained.
The brothers opted not to try to sell the business.
'Nobody buys these businesses anymore. Feed mills just close,' Mike Borenitsch said.
A developer has purchased the building and 11 acres on Highway F, about 100 yards north of Capitol Drive.
The brothers acknowledge there are a lot of customers like Don Welzien of Delafield, who wonder where they will go for seed, feed and other supplies when the mill closes.
“For 25 years I have bought my birdseed and salt there. I don’t know what I am going to do; I am going to have to find another source.” Welzien said.
“I might try Merton,” he added, referring to the mill in Merton that the brothers are recommending to their customers.
“They are two wonderful businessmen who have provided the community with salt, birdseed, feed and other quality products at a fair price. And it is fun to go there and shop. They are going to be missed,” Welzien said.