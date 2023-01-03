WAUKESHA — Andrea and Cesar Dorantes, co-owners of Club 400, 322 Williams St., have heard from many people who remember coming to the bar decades ago. The bar opened in 1948 and has been serving up cold drinks and great times ever since.
The couple took over the bar that was owned by Jimmy Lindenberg in 2021. Prior to Lindenberg, it was owned by Dan Pokwinski, and prior to Pokwinski, Club 400 was owned and operated by Les Paul’s father and brother, George and Ralph Polsfuss, respectively.
“We have people who remember the Polsfuss family and come back to visit the bar,” Andrea said.
There are patrons who travel from out of town with the desire to visit their old haunt.
“I had one guy who remembered growing up around the corner and he would always come in here to see his grandpa who was always here,” she said.
Andrea added the bar has not only been a part of Waukesha’s history but people’s personal memories.
Last February the owners posted on Facebook photos of people who met at the bar. There was a couple who met and got married. They came back to visit and their photo was taken.
Past patrons also send the owners photos of relatives taken long ago.
“I don’t know of any other places in Waukesha that kept the same name. It is a piece of Waukesha history,” Andrea said.
In its history, the watering hole has always been listed as a bar or saloon, according to Andrea.
“The original owner was listed as a saloon owner. That is cool,” she said.
Les Paul memorabilia can be found throughout the bar and continues to be featured.
A glimpse into the past
There are things the owners want to do to the bar. Many windows were boarded up when it was updated in the ‘80s. Dan Pokwinski wanted a dark look.
“One of our main goals is to open up those windows again and restore the outside. We also want to open the windows upstairs,” Andrea said.
The look is reminiscent of the ‘80s, according to the owner, the ‘70s and ‘80s were big decades for the bar. That is what people remember the most around Waukesha.
“I would love to restore it to the 1940’s. There is a bar upstairs that we want to reopen. I want it to have that feel,” she said.
There are a ton of Carroll University students who hang out downstairs for the games and darts. The downstairs would remain the same.
There are still fragments and pieces of the past. You can see some of the original molding and the original floorboards in the basement. The wooden walls are visible also in the basement. It is believed the original doors, when it was Northwestern Hotel, were located in the basement. They were repurposed for a wall, Andrea said.
There are cinderblocks in the basement with a spot that has been boarded up.
“Rumor has it there is a tunnel that went to La Estacion. There are a lot of stories of what it could be,” Andrea said.
She heard when Dan Pokwinski owned it he walked through the tunnel.
While she doesn’t have a definitive answer for what is behind the blocks, she enjoys hearing the stories.
The establishment will be throwing a weekend-long party to celebrate the Club’s 75th anniversary on Jan. 6-8. Kicking off the weekend with Jazz Flux at 8 p.m. on Jan. 6, there will be throwback drink specials and behind the scene tours of the building and historic facts to share.