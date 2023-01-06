Waukesha council approves Accurate Specialties expansion

WAUKESHA — The Common Council approved a 14-acre rezoning request Tuesday from Accurate Specialties for the company to complete a 56,000-square-foot expansion of its Waukesha facility.
Accurate Specialties Inc., owned by Fisher-Barton Group Inc. since 1987, manufactures bronze gear at 570 Bluemound Road. The company operates a manufacturing building on the north end of the lot, and now wants to construct a new facility on the south end of the lot, necessitating rezoning from T-1 temporary district and B-5 community business district to M-2 general manufacturing, as well as a land use plan amendment, according to city documents.
“The intent and purpose of the expansion is to diversify our current business as the leading bronze gear manufacturer,” a letter from Accurate Specialties to the city says.
The new building will house the Turning Center of Excellence, which will serve both internal and external customers, the letter says. Accurate Specialties will be purchasing $3 million in new equipment in 2023 for the expansion.
In addition to the new manufacturing space, two new storage facilities will be constructed on the north end of the site.
The site on Bluemound, which also has a single-family home upon it currently, was originally developed by the City of Pewaukee, but became part of Waukesha around 2004, according to city staff.
On Tuesday, the city held a public hearing for the rezoning, during which no one spoke for or against.
The expansion is slated to begin this spring, according to the letter from Accurate Specialties.