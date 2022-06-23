WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Business Alliance was recently onsite with representatives from Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office, the city of Waukesha, United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County and Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County to visit the site of Habitat’s recently announced project – the redevelopment of a 3.58 acres of property in Waukesha to build 16 single-family homes and 2 duplexes over three years.
The Aeroshade project has been supported by a number of groups, including the Alliance, the city of Waukesha, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Tim O’Brien Homes and the Waukesha County Community Foundation. Habitat partnered with Tarantino & Company (T& Co), a Waukesha developer. Together, the organizations will make homeownership a reality for working families, which aligns with one of the Alliance’s policy priorities to support workforce housing. The project recently received approval for $1 million in ARPA funds from the city of Waukesha.