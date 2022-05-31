Waukesha County Center for Growth announces new executive director

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Center for Growth is proud to announce Nicole Ryf as its new executive director.
Ryf has extensive experience in business attraction, expansion and project financing in multiple states including both public and private organizations. Most recently, she has served as chief strategy officer with the Hampton Roads Alliance in Norfolk, Virginia, providing strategic leadership and regional economic development support for 14 diverse communities and numerous stakeholders. In addition, Ryf previously held economic development and tourism positions with the Texas Office of the Governor and the city of Evansville, Wisconsin.
A Wisconsin native and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ryf is excited to return to her home state to support the growth and expansion of Waukesha County and the region.