WAUKESHA — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) — the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association — announced more than 100 nominees on Wednesday for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.
The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry, which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin.
WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered together for this contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites have cast nearly one million votes since its inception. Last year alone, more than 200,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
This year’s nominees include mining equipment, yachts, an EV fire truck, cheese curds, a home generator, beef jerky, sports complex lighting, frozen pizzas, a cargo ship, intermodal chassis, and much more.
The first round of voting for the contest begins on Monday and goes through Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 16 nominees receiving the most votes in the first round will move on to Manufacturing Madness, a bracket-style tournament that features head-to-head matchups of the top Wisconsin- made products. The ultimate winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.
2022 Coolest Thing Made in Waukesha County nominees:
■ Aquatic Trash Skimmer – Aquarius Systems (North Prairie)
■ Voyager Mainline Inspection System – Aries Industries Inc. (Waukesha)
■ Dynex Hydraulic PV7000 Checkball Pump – Dynex/Rivett Inc. (Pewaukee)
■ The Patrol Commander ™ Ultra SSC6100 – FORCE America Inc (Waukesha)
■ Sweet Potato Chips – Jackson’s Food Company (Muskego)
■ Innofill Can DVD can filler – KHS USA, Inc. (Waukesha)
■ CCS Cutback Random Orbital Pads – Lake Country Manufacturing (Oconomowoc)
■ Cranology – Mother Nature’s Trading Company ™ (Brookfield)
■ UV-C LED Bore Disinfection System – PDC Facilities, Inc. (Hartland)
■ Marvoloc – Tremar Corp Inc (Muskego)