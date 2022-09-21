WAUKESHA — Waukesha Foundry will be presented with a 2022 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award after completing upgrades to their facility and processes to make the 110-year-old foundry more energy efficient, a press release says.
The award is from Focus on Energy, a statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program funded by the state's investor-owned energy utilities and participating municipal and electric cooperative utilities.
The group works with eligible residents and businesses to install energy efficiencies and renewable products, according to the release.
There will be an award presentation on Wednesday at 8 a.m. at Waukesha Foundry, 1300 Lincoln Ave.
Last year, with a $26,000 Focus on Energy incentive, Waukesha Foundry completed upgrades to their metal casting, compressed air and HVAC, among other things including switching 20 motors from compressed air to electricity.
In the release, the company said it is looking forward to possibly receiving $100,000 in incentives and a grant from the Office of Energy Innovation, a state office, for technology upgrades.