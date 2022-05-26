WAUKESHA — The Plan Commission reviewed conceptual plans for the proposed residential development Summit Field and the Springs at Meadowbrook at their meeting on Wednesday.
No formal vote was taken, as the meeting was held Wednesday for feedback before plan revisions are made and formal plans are submitted.
The proposed development includes an apartment development and a single-family home development between Meadowbrook Road and Maple Way, behind Sendik’s along Summit Avenue. A conservancy corridor would be included as part of the site. The proposed development comes from Continental Properties Company proposed on a 63-acre site.
At the site, a proposed 56-lot single-family subdivision would be located along the north and east ends of the development adjacent to the existing single homes found in the Maple Way and Tallgrass subdivisions. In addition, a proposed 340-unit apartment project, dubbed the Springs at Meadowbrook, which ties together 16 two-story apartment buildings, is planned at the west and south side of the property. The apartment community would be gated, with its own clubhouse, pool facility and pet playground.
The development project would be done in phases, with the Springs at Meadowbrook the first phase of the project.
According to Continental Properties Company, the overall goal is to provide the Waukesha area with a high-quality, community- based lifestyle. The location serves the east-west connection between downtown Waukesha and Meadowbrook Road.
Discussion
According to Eric Thom, senior development director with Continental Properties Company, there have been two neighborhood meetings regarding the proposal.
Five members of the public spoke at the Wednesday night Plan Commission meeting regarding their concerns, including the density of the buildings, the potential for traffic issues, grading, and property value impacts. Community members from the Tallgrass Circle neighborhood spoke about the possibility of increased traffic in their neighborhood due to the development.
Alderman Rick Lemke said he was concerned about the proposed home density along the Tallgrass neighborhood, recommending that two or three of the lots near the neighborhood be eliminated. He also recommended walking trails be incorporated in the conservancy.
Commissioner Corey Montiho, as well as other commissioners, said he is concerned about traffic due to the busy road.
Commissioner Jack Wells said although he knows the neighboring residents would like to see larger lots, he thinks they have to be mindful of the space that needs to be developed.
Commissioner Joan Francoeur and other commissioners also recommended the buildings incorporate a variety of masonry.