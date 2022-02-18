Waukesha State Bank adds three to Board of Directors

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, announced Thursday the addition of three new members to the Board of Directors.
Donna Bembenek, president of Catholic Memorial High School; Laura Gutiérrez, executive director of the United Community Center; and Sarit Singhal, president and CEO of SSR/Total IT have been added to the board of directors.
“We are delighted to welcome Donna, Laura and Sarit to our board of directors,” Waukesha State Bank President & CEO Ty R. Taylor said. “They are each leaders in their respective industries, and their individual professional experience with sales, marketing, education, operations, leadership and technology will be invaluable to Waukesha State Bank as we continue to grow.”
Bembenek has worked at financial services firms, media companies, at the local and national level of the YMCA and is currently the president of Catholic Memorial High School.
Gutiérrez is the executive director of the United Community Center (UCC), one of the largest nonprofits in Milwaukee. Most recently, Gutiérrez was secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, overseeing a staff of more than 250 and managing a biennial budget of $100 million.
Singhal founded SSR/Total IT in 1996 to design, implement and proactively manage information technology strategies for small to mid-sized organizations. As CEO, Singhal focuses on strategy, innovation, collaborative leadership and execution of objectives for SSR and its clients. Sarit is a board member for several organizations including Sharp Literacy, Sentry Equipment, and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s (MMAC) Council of Small Business Executives (COSBE), where he also serves on the Education Committee.
Waukesha State Bank thanks outgoing board members Susan Edwards, president & CEO of ProHealth Care, Inc.; Dr. Cindy Gnadinger, president of Carroll University; and Dr. Anselmo Villarreal, president & CEO of Southwest Key Programs, Inc.