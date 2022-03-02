WAUKESHA – Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management and Prairie Trust, divisions of Waukesha State Bank, recently relocated their headquarters from Oconomowoc to N16-W23321 Stone Ridge Drive, Waukesha.
In addition, Prairie Trust is expanding into Dane County with leased office space at 4600 American Pkwy, Suite 204, Madison.
“2022 marks the 50th anniversary of Prairie Trust and Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management. Over the last 50 years, we have grown to 25 full-time employees and have over $1 billion in assets under administration,” stated Victor Schultz, Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management president & chief fiduciary officer. “We outgrew our space in Oconomowoc, and this new headquarters location in Waukesha, and expansion west into Dane County, will allow us options for future growth.”
The new headquarters location in Waukesha will be home to both the Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management and Prairie Trust teams, which includes retirement planning services, investment management, private banking, trust services and estate planning.
Waukesha location
According to a press release, the building, originally erected in the early 2000s, has an 8,032-square-foot main floor and a 736-square-foot second floor. Its design includes elements of Prairie Style architecture, which also characterizes most Waukesha State Bank standalone branches.
Regular hours for the new location are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
To celebrate the opening of this new location, an official open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, April 26, from 4-7 p.m. The Waukesha County Business Alliance, local dignitaries and government officials will join Waukesha State
Bank’s President & CEO Ty Taylor, Schultz, and other Waukesha State Bank Wealth Management and Prairie Trust staff.
Madison location
Prairie Trust-Madison includes 3,227 square feet of leased office space. Remodeling is currently underway with the expected office opening in second quarter of 2022. An open house event is planned to take place this summer.