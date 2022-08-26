Waukesha State Bank hires Gramza as controller

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, has hired Melissa Gramza as controller.
“Melissa’s strong financial and accounting experience makes her uniquely qualified to build on our foundation of success, and we are proud to welcome her to the Waukesha State Bank team,” said Ann Pascavis, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president–chief financial officer.
Gramza has eight years of financial experience and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin- Parkside. Most recently, she worked as a controller for Community State Bank in Union Grove. At Waukesha State Bank, Gramza will be responsible for directing the staff and day-to-day operations of the finance department, which includes analyzing and reporting the bank’s financial information on a periodic basis.
Gramza is actively involved in the community, coaching 5th–8th grade girls volleyball and basketball at St. Roman Parish in Milwaukee.