Waukesha State Bank hires Lammers as mortgage consultant

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a full-service community bank with 14 locations in Waukesha County, has hired Tim Lammers as a mortgage consultant. Lammers will be responsible for originating mortgage loans, which includes meeting with prospects, taking mortgage applications, counseling borrowers and developing relationships with Realtors, builders, financial service providers and various community groups. “We are excited to welcome Tim to the Waukesha State Bank mortgage lending team,” stated Robert B. Helvey, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president – mortgage lending manager. “His mortgage experience is a great addition as we expand our mortgage customer base.”
Lammers comes to Waukesha State Bank from Blackhawk Community Credit Union where he served as mortgage loan originator/portfolio loan manager. He has more than 20 years of residential lending experience specializing in originating Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, portfolio, construction, bridge, and government mortgage loans.
Lammers will be based out of the Waukesha State Bank Pewaukee branch, 1230 W. Capitol Drive, serving all of Southeastern Wisconsin.