Waukesha State Bank promotes Anna Eby

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, announced the promotion of Anna Eby to bank manager of its Brookfield office, 18300 W. Capitol Drive.
Eby started her career with Waukesha State Bank in 2012 as a teller at the downtown Waukesha office. In February 2014, she was promoted to customer service representative, and two months later to assistant teller supervisor. In December 2014, she was again promoted to teller supervisor/ personal banker of the Brookfield office.
In her new role as bank manager of the Brookfield office, Eby will be responsible for all aspects of daily operations, including business development, personnel management, customer service, lending, relationship management and community service.