Waukesha State Bank promotes Martinez

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank promoted Juliet Martinez to mortgage consultant, and she will be based out of the locations at East Main Street and East Racine Avenue in Waukesha.
Martinez started with Waukesha Bank in 2016 as a Waukesha West High School co-op student. In January of 2017 she was promoted to customer service representative and continued that role while attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She was then promoted to assistant teller supervisor in 2019.
Martinez graduated with her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in general business and was promoted to personal banker in 2021, then bank manager of the Waukesha State Bank Muskego office in November of 2021.
“We are thrilled to welcome Juliet to the mortgage banking team and look forward to seeing the ways in which she continues to apply her customer service skills and banking expertise to the borrowers of Southeastern Wisconsin,” said Robert B. Helvey, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president – mortgage lending manager in a statement.
Martinez will be responsible for originating mortgage loans, which includes meeting with prospects, taking mortgage applications, counseling borrowers and developing relationships with Realtors, builders, financial service providers and various community groups, according to a statement.