WAUKESHA — A new wings and french fries chain restaurant is now open in Waukesha.
“This will be our eighth Wingstop (franchise) in the Milwaukee market and we have plans to build at least five more, if not more than that, in the next couple of years,” Laura Menk, marketing manager for Wingstop, previously told The Freeman.
The Waukesha business is located along Sunset Drive across from Xperience Fitness. It is the first location in Waukesha County.
“I think that we’re obviously excited to bring our wings to Waukesha and the fact that we have our 11 signature flavors, with lemon pepper being our most popular,” Menk said. “It’ll be nice to introduce this flavor to Waukesha.”
According to the online menu, Wingstop offers boneless or classic wings, thigh bites and tenders. It also offers seasoned fries, specialty fries, veggie sticks, the triple chocolate chunk brownie and more.