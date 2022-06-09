Waukesha Wingstop to open later this month

WAUKESHA — A new wings and french fries chain restaurant is coming to Waukesha later this month.
Laura Menk, marketing manager for Wingstop, said the business does not have a specific opening date, however, it will likely open sometime between June 21 and 25.
“This will be our eighth Wingstop (franchise) in the Milwaukee market and we have plans to build at least five more, if not more than that, in the next couple of years,” she said.
The Waukesha location is planned to be located along Sunset Avenue across from Xperience Fitness. It is to be the first location in Waukesha County.
“I think that we’re obviously excited to bring our wings to Waukesha and the fact that we have our 11 signature flavors, with lemon pepper being our most popular,” she said. “It’ll be nice to introduce this flavor to Waukesha.”
According to the online menu, Wingstop offers boneless or classic wings, thigh bites and tenders. It also offers seasoned fries, specialty fries, veggie sticks, the triple chocolate chunk brownie and more.