WAUKESHA — Woodman’s has joined Total Wine & More in not selling Russian-made products in the stores in solidarity with Ukraine.
Woodman’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.
“Woodman’s is discontinuing Russian vodka. Visit the store for more information,” the grocery store’s Facebook said.
Total Wine & More, which has locations in Brookfield, Greenfield and Glendale, made the decision earlier in the week.
“Total Wine & More has ceased the purchase and sale of Russian-made products including vodka. We have removed all Russian-made products from our shelves until further notice. We are ceasing the purchase and sale of Russian-made products in order to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” Edward Cooper, Total Wine vice president of public affairs and community relations, said in a statement.
Not all liquor sellers feel the same. Waukesha Discount Liquor co-owner Mike Greguska will still have Russian alcohol on his shelves.
His store offers several Russian products, mostly vodka, plus Ukrainian products.
“If someone choses to boycott Russian products they can do it on their own,” Greguska said. He added he doesn’t think taking the products off the shelves will solve what is going on in Ukraine.