WCTC faculty member named Chef Educator of the Year

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Technical College faculty member Chef Jack Birren was named Chef Educator of the Year by the American Culinary Federation.

Waukesha County Technical College faculty member Chef Jack Birren with his Chef Educator of the Year award

 

Birren is a culinary management instructor at WCTC and was presented the award at the ACF National Convention last month in Las Vegas.

Birren gave a 60-minute, live educational presentation, cooking demonstration, plating of a composed entrée and a question-and-answer session as part of the competition. All chefs also submitted a written lesson plan to the judges and the ACF National Office.

ACF is the premier professional organization for culinarians, according to a statement. It is the culinary leader in offering certification, educational resources, training, apprenticeship and programmatic accreditation.