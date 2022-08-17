WCTC faculty member named Chef Educator of the Year

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Technical College faculty member Chef Jack Birren was named Chef Educator of the Year by the American Culinary Federation.
Birren is a culinary management instructor at WCTC and was presented the award at the ACF National Convention last month in Las Vegas.
Birren gave a 60-minute, live educational presentation, cooking demonstration, plating of a composed entrée and a question-and-answer session as part of the competition. All chefs also submitted a written lesson plan to the judges and the ACF National Office.
ACF is the premier professional organization for culinarians, according to a statement. It is the culinary leader in offering certification, educational resources, training, apprenticeship and programmatic accreditation.