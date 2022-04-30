WCTC joins Hartland chamber

PEWAUKEE — The Hartland Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Waukesha County Technical College as a new member.
Chamber Ambassador Mike Gogin of Mike Gogin – State Farm, left, presents Jon Koch Dean of the Waukesha County Technical College Business School with a plaque from the chamber.
Also pictured, from left to right are, Chamber Board member Scott Heyerdahl, Scott Heyerdahl First Weber Inc.; Chamber Ambassador Nick Jensen, Keller Williams – Lake Country; Dr. Bradley Beran, WCTC; Andrea Wolf, WCTC; and Dr. Cyndi Kaye Lambach, WCTC.
WCTC offers more than 150 areas of study, including associate degree, technical diploma, apprenticeship and short-term certificate programs.
WCTC is located at 800 Main St., Pewaukee, and can be reached at 262-691-5227. For more information, visit www.wctc.edu.