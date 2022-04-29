PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County Technical College’s Small Business Center is offering a variety of noncredit workshops and courses this summer designed for small business owners and entrepreneurs to help them achieve success in new and existing ventures.
Summer classes, which start in June, will cover topics such as start-up basics, business planning, accounting/ taxes, marketing/sales and more.
The SBC continues to offer the Small Business Certificate program. Participants attend eight specific courses to obtain the certificate, earn a $335 scholarship, gain free chamber membership and access to the Micro Seed Fund.
For more information about courses or other SBC activities, contact Roberts at 262-695-3468 or rroberts@wctc.edu.