CITY OF PEWAUKEE — The four-year project of Octane Coffee, an automated drive-thru coffee shop, is finally undergoing construction and tentatively planning to serve coffee to customers before the new year.
After facing numerous setbacks over the years, Octane Coffee broke ground in the City of Pewaukee, digging in the sewer and water line on Wednesday. The “coffee shop in a box” is located in the north parking lot outside Accelerate Indoor Speedway Milwaukee on Westwood Drive.
Octane Coffee set out to make the world’s fastest drive-thru using automation. The coffee shop won’t have a lobby, bathroom or employees on the site. Instead, coffee is made by industrial automated robotics that the Octane Coffee group built from scratch at their fabrication shop in Waukesha.
“We see ourselves as a manufacturer and we plan to build a lot of these units here in the Waukesha area over the upcoming years,” said Octane Coffee founder and CEO Adrian Deasy.
Ordering from the coffee shop is simple. Customers will download a mobile ordering app, select their drink, make customizations, go through the payment process and pull through the drive-thru to pick up their order.
The system will track the customer and make sure the drink is freshly prepared and waiting two minutes before the customer arrives. Upon arrival, customers will scan a QR code, generated as a confirmation page through the app, and a window will rotate to present their drink.
“The customer experience is very hands off,” said Deasy. “It is completely contactless, and it is essentially fully automated.”
Deasy said the goal is for each vehicle to roll through the drivethru in thirty seconds or less. He emphasized that one of their main objectives is to “Sell time, with a great cup of coffee.”
In the future, Deasy said they plan to roll out an app where customers can schedule an order in advance for specific days and times throughout the week.
First of its kind
As a project that developed in 2018, the contactless, automated idea was one that not many service- industry companies had explored. At the time, mobile ordering was not as mainstream and widespread as it is now.
But Deasy said as the pandemic hit, they saw the future coming to them. Octane Coffee ended up raising half a million dollars from investors in 2020 and into early 2021.
However, as a first-of-its-kind project, not many people knew how to go about licensing it. Originally, the coffee shop was certified as a vending machine and licensed by the state. But the local city viewed the drive-thru as a building. This turned into a six-month discussion of how to work around it.
In the end, the coffee shop was officially certified as an equipment shed with a vending machine, according to Deasy.
As construction continues, Deasy said they still have a number of things to complete before the grand opening, but he is looking forward to finally getting customers through this vision that he’s had in his mind for many years now.
Octane Coffee is planning for growth. Over the next two years they plan to build up their manufacturing, engineering and coffee teams.
“This is the beginning of a very big undertaking that we’re so thrilled to finally have light at the end of the tunnel,” said Deasy. “We can get one of these units out there and really showcase what we’ve built to the world.”