Weber Advocate Aurora Health Nurse of the Year

SUMMIT — Advocate Aurora Health announced a neonatal intensive care unit nurse at Aurora Medical Center-Summit has been selected as the 2021 Nurse of the Year from 30 honorees.
Katie Weber was selected for her exemplary demonstration of Advocate Aurora Health’s core nursing values and unwavering delivery of exceptional nursing care, according to Advocate Aurora.
Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing officer of Advocate Aurora Health, said: “The 30 honorees from throughout our organization are being celebrated for their commitment to the delivery of exceptional, high quality, safe, nursing care, representing the work our 22,000 nurses do every day to help our patients live well.”
Over the past three decades, Weber has touched thousands of lives during her career in women’s health. She’s left a lasting impact on countless families, with many of her patients becoming mothers for the first time.
Weber lends her clinical experience to new nurses through a mentor program at the hospital. She has also recently completed training for becoming a lactation consultant to offer additional support to breastfeeding women.
“Katie’s dedication to professional development is evident through her commitment to educating her peers and expanding her training to better care for new mothers,” said Karen Bialas, chief nursing officer, Aurora Medical Center-Summit.
More than 700 nominations for this award were received on behalf of nurses from a variety of specialties across the patient care continuum.
Nominations were submitted by clinicians and team members and reviewed by peer committees for blinded judging according to each nominee’s passion for patient care, commitment to service, solution-oriented abilities and evidence-based practice.