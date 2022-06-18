White House of Music opening Brookfield location

BROOKFIELD — The White House of Music announced it is planning to open a new retail location in Brookfield and closing its retail locations in Wauwatosa and Germantown.
The new location will feature 18 teaching studios, a large retail showroom and a convenient location with ample parking at 14685 W. Capitol Drive. The new location is expected to be open by late summer.
According to a news release, the Brookfield location will also offer more space for music lessons, instrument selections, print music and accessories than is possible at some current White House of Music locations.
The store is easily accessible on Capitol Drive, a major thoroughfare for customers in Brookfield, Wauwatosa, Germantown, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee, Butler, Milwaukee and other nearby municipalities.
“From discussions with area parents, teachers and students, one thing we’ve heard over and over is that customers want more selection and more parking,” Chris White, president/CEO of White House of Music, said. “The new Capitol location will make that possible. As shopping options like ecommerce continue to grow, we will be well-positioned to accommodate those services for our customers, while having an even stronger presence as your community music store.”