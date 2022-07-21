BROOKFIELD — The Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association (WHLA) announced they have promoted Monica Goeke to the position of vice president.
According to a WHLA press release, she will continue to leverage her skills in member services, event planning and development, association operations and in chapter relations.
Goeke began her work with WHLA almost six years ago as the marketing, services and events manager. She earned a promotion to the director level less than a year later.
Goeke also recently received the American Society of Association Executive (ASAE) Certified Association Executive designation.
“We’re incredibly proud of Monica’s achievement,” WHLA President & CEO Bill Elliott said. “Monica has proven herself many times over as an association professional, and I couldn’t be happier to have her on our team as we write the next chapter for Wisconsin’s lodging industry.”