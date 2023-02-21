MENOMONEE FALLS — Window Select, the Menomonee Falls windows company that was sued by several customers after allegedly failing to fulfill contracts, has entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings after filing for reorganization Friday in federal court in Milwaukee.
But the new management of the company said it is working to fulfill commitments and plans to do so by the end of this year. After contacting 1,100 customers 850 of them wanted to move forward with the work they sought, a press release from the company’s marketing firm says. Since a transition in management during December, 25 customer contracts have been fulfilled, it added.
“Our vision is to do right by the customers of Wisconsin, and we’ve been working behind the scenes to line up investment capital to make it possible. Other private equity funds wouldn’t have accepted the business in its current state, taking on the debt and fulfilling customer orders, even at a financial loss — it is a significant burden, but it’s the right thing to do,” Interim CEO of Window Select Andy Parsons said.
“We understand customers experienced a lack of transparency and communication in the past, but we’re working hard to change that by finding solutions for those remaining customers.”
In its bankruptcy filing, Window Select LLC said it has over 1,700 creditors. The company reported assets between $100,000 and $500,000, but estimated its liabilities at over $1 million.
The company filed under Chapter 11 for a reorganization, rather than a Chapter 7 bankruptcy that would have wiped the books clean and left creditors and contracted entities with nothing, it said in the news release. Chapter 11 will allow for transition to a new leadership team, transferring work to a new entity to be completed. The legal reorganization process is expected to take about three months.
The company also asked that the bankruptcy court postpone a deadline for a listing of creditors, citing the number of them, most of whom signed contracts for windows or doors. The company is in the process of reaching out to creditors to arrange to have the work they expected completed through a third party, which should take care of most of claims once a website is set up to facilitate that process. In addition, the company wants to publish legal notices to creditors, as “the management prior to 2022 kept poor records,” company attorney Jerome Kerkman said in a motion. He added the company has not filed tax returns since its inception in 2019.
In January 2022, Window Select hired a company called Cogent Analytics for management consulting, and after a review of bank and business records was “unable to determine the true state of the Debtor’s financial affairs,” Kerkman said in a filing seeking to push back dates in the process. Last September, the firm concluded bankruptcy offered the only solutions to the problems the company faced, and in December, owner and manager Justin Kiswardy resigned, with a new CEO, Andrew Parsons, appointed.
Creditors owed the most
Along with the filing was a list of the 20 creditors owed the most. It was toped by Climate Solutions Windows & Doors of Franklin Park, Illinois, who is owed $1.08 million. The list includes several businesses and individuals all owed sums ranging from just over $10,000 to six that are owned $100,000 or more.
The press release issued by the marketing firm contained a quote from a Kenosha woman identified only as Pamela, who recently had her order fulfilled. She advised people to “hold on. Be patient and things will turn out. This new leadership team really cares and they’re making it right. ... It might have taken longer than I’d hope to get my order fulfilled, but it was worth the wait.”
Customers with outstanding contracts who have already been in contact with the company will receive an email discussing their options by March 31. If you have not already had contact with the company about an outstanding contract, call 262-703-3500 or email info@windowselectbankruptcy.com.