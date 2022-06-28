MUKWONAGO — Andy Fix will be remembered as the friendly owner of Won-A-Go Biking, as a family-oriented brother, father and grandfather and as a nearly lifelong Mukwonago resident.
Fix passed away on June 22 at 59 years old.
Rose Fix, Andy’s mother, said Andy moved to Mukwonago when he was two years old. Andy went to school at St. James, graduated from Mukwonago High School, and attended Waukesha County Technical College for business.
Throughout his life he only ever had two jobs — newspaper delivery for The Freeman for a short while, before taking over the business at Won-A-Go Biking when he was about 20 years old, according to Rose.
Rose said Andy is the only person she knows who never had to fill out an application for a job.
He wasn’t specifically attracted to the job at Won-A-Go Biking due to a love for bikes.
“He had more of an interest in the repairs, he liked fixing things,” Rose said.
He was gifted mechanically and could fix anything, such as electricity or plumbing, but it didn’t just stop there. At 12 years old, Andy did wiring at the family’s cottage, and the electricians took a look and were amazed by his work, Rose said.
“I remember a lot of the time a customer would come into the bike shop, and he’d kind of be talking with them and they’d be like old friends, and swapping stories and stuff, and I thought it was really cool he was able to form that connection with people,” said Ava Fix, Andy’s niece.
Ava would often assist Rose and Andy at the bike shop to help out.
“He had an amazing memory for people’s names too,” Rose said. “I know a customer was in the other day, and he remembered their names, and the man was just surprised, and Andy said, ‘I’ll remember the names, but not the phone number.’”
Family
Andy’s children, Annie and Jake, echoed Rose’s sentiment of Andy’s character.
Annie said her father was the family glue, as he would be the first person to get everyone together. The entire family was able to spend time together on Father’s Day, and Andy was able to hold Annie’s newborn son for the first time. The way he held her son is something she’s going to remember forever, Annie said.
“(On Friday he turned) four weeks old,” Annie said. “My uncle, Dave, said it perfectly, he was able to spend Sunday grilling up brats, providing, again, a meal for everyone, and spent the day having all three of his grandchildren together.”
Annie said Andy loved Mukwonago as a whole and was involved in the Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce, would volunteer at events set up by St. James Parish and would decorate his shop window for events. He also was always up for friendly competition and participated in the Chili Cook Off at Fall Fest.
“He had a boat and he loved boating and taking somebody waterskiing … he did buy a jet ski and he also had a snowmobile, he’d go up north, until he hit a tree, that ended his snowmobiling,” Rose said.
That didn’t stop his activity in the Snowmobile Club — in fact, he was president for a number of years, without a snowmobile, Rose said.
Annie said the family would often joke that Andy only had the landline phones at the bike shop and at home. Andy often would say: “If you try the bike shop and home, and you can’t reach me there, I’m on my boat and I don’t want to be reached.”
Annie remembers all of the beautifully painted engine parts of his boat, and the engine he fixed, laid out on the kitchen table — a representation of the love he had for his boat and repairing things. Annie said he joked about not putting it back together and leaving the parts out as his home decor.
Jake said: “He loved his family, his business and his boat. Nobody has anything but positive memories of him and he’ll be missed greatly.”
“He was generous with his time and would just give the shirt off of his back to anybody,” Rose said. “He was a loving brother and a very, very devoted father to his two children.”
Even after life, Andy’s generosity has given back to those in need, as he passed away as a registered organ donor, Annie said.