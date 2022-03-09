Wonita Sushi Seafood and Bar has ribbon cutting in Brookfield

(Pictured L to R) Beth Dobrzynski, Elmbrook Education Foundation; Melisa Maroo, The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; Ann Rakowiecki, The Marketing Kitchen; Daisy Wang; Showy Jiang; Jessie Jin, Owner of Wonita Sushi Seafood and Bar; Joe Jiang; Shiyu Dong; Jim Qiu — staff at Wonita Sushi Seafood and Bar; Robin Elario, Assisting Hands Home Care; Carol White, president & CEO of The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce; Allison Quartuccio, Denali Realty Group.

 Photo courtesy of the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce

BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce announced they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, to welcome Wonita Sushi Seafood and Bar to the chamber and the Brookfield business community.

According to a statement from the chamber, Wonita Sushi Seafood and Bar, 1260 S. Moorland Road, offers all-you-can-eat sushi seven days a week.

Their sushi is made to order and features live lobster, snow crab legs, and even uni — the “gold nugget of the ocean.” There is also a variety of options for appetizers and directly imported desserts, according to the chamber. The restaurant has a full bar as well.

 

 