Wonita Sushi Seafood and Bar has ribbon cutting in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce announced they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, to welcome Wonita Sushi Seafood and Bar to the chamber and the Brookfield business community.
According to a statement from the chamber, Wonita Sushi Seafood and Bar, 1260 S. Moorland Road, offers all-you-can-eat sushi seven days a week.
Their sushi is made to order and features live lobster, snow crab legs, and even uni — the “gold nugget of the ocean.” There is also a variety of options for appetizers and directly imported desserts, according to the chamber. The restaurant has a full bar as well.