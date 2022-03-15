WAUKESHA — Woodman’s Food Market is asking that a lawsuit filed by two competitors who alleged it illegally sold gasoline below state-mandated minimums be dismissed because its practices were entirely within the law, the retailer says in a court filing.
Gogo Petroleum LLC, based in Wauwatosa, and Super Four Corp. of Muskego filed suit against Woodman’s Food Market alleging it violated the states Unfair Sales Act in at least 40 of a 180-days period in late 2020 and early 2021. Gogo is the parent company of the Shell station across the street from Woodman’s, at 1635 E. Main St.; Super Four owns the BP station at 1610 Lincoln Ave.
Their suit said Woodman’s was violating the state’s Unfair Sales Act in selling gasoline below the levels allowed by state law, influencing gas prices around the rest of the city.
Their suit says the state’s Unfair Sales Act requires fuel retailers to mark up fuel to at least 6 percent above purchase price, and up to 9.18 percent of the average price of the nearest retailer. But since Sept. 27, 2020, Woodman’s failed to do that on at least 40 of the last 180 days, the suit said, selling gas below the legal minimum, leaving the plaintiffs at what they said was a “competitive disadvantage.”
This month, Woodman’s filed a motion for summary judgment, asking a judge to rule on the case because there are no material facts in dispute.
In its motion, Woodman’s said that its practices fall within exceptions to the Unfair Sales Act that allow retailers to sell gas below the statutory price — including one allowing a retailer to drop prices to meet that of a competitor, as long as it notifies the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Woodman’s pointed to the Pewaukee Costco store 6 miles from its Waukesha location as being a competitor. That Costco tracks gas stations even further away than 6 miles to set its prices, Woodman’s argued, and the fact that Costco requires paid memberships where Woodman’s does not is of no consequence, as governing statutes do not draw such a distinction, Woodman’s argued.
“The Gas Stations seek statutory damages for 40 days on which the Waukesha Woodman’s allegedly sold gas below the statutory price outlined in Wis. Stat. 100.30. These assertions lack any basis in law or fact. First, on two dates, the Waukesha Woodman’s sold gas above the statutory price. Second, on the 38 other dates, the Waukesha Woodman’s lawfully set its price of regular, unleaded fuel to match/attempt to match the Pewaukee Costco, which is one of Woodman’s competitors. As a result of the foregoing, Woodman’s is immune from this lawsuit, and the Court should grant Woodman’s motion for summary judgment and dismiss the Gas Stations’ claims entirely,” attorneys Eric Meier and Emily Logan Stedman wrote in the motion.
During a status conference Monday, Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge William Domina set a schedule on which the plaintiffs will file a response brief by April 29, with a hearing on the motion set for June 27 and a trial slated for Oct. 18-20.