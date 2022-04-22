Wysocki named executive director of Sharon Lynne Wilson Center

BROOKFIELD — Sharon Lynne Wilson Center in Brookfield has named Sandy Wysocki its new executive director. Wysocki was most recently the publisher of MKE Lifestyle, one of Conley Media’s publications.
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center focuses on delivering performing arts, arts education and visual arts experiences to all ages. Wysocki began volunteering with the Wilson Center board of directors last summer as a way to support a local nonprofit in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Prior to leading MKE Lifestyle, Wysocki was vice president of business development at Mueller QAAS. In addition, she was chief development officer at the United Performing Arts Fund from 2016 to 2018 and worked for the Milwaukee Business Journal for 14 years, first as director of circulation and later as audience development director. Wilson Center board chair Mark Krause said during the COVID-19 pandemic the Wilson Center had to change its business model. As a result, the board was looking for a specific skill set in its new executive director.
“We changed how we were doing things and began to look at how to effectively mesh mission and margin. In the past, we were so focused on our mission. We realized that, going forward, we needed to have a better handle on our resources and be a better fiduciary of the assets that were being entrusted to us,” Krause says. “In an executive director, we were looking for someone who had business experience and acumen. That person didn’t necessarily have to be an artistic director but someone who could help run the center in a more productive and efficient way. We think Sandy is that person.”
Wysocki explained her first goal as executive director is to grow her understanding of the staff, the Center’s programming and its many strengths.
“I’ve always had a great feeling when I’ve been at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center,” Wysocki said.
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and will host its annual “Big Event” on June 4.
“The Center has a strong history and very solid donor base,” Wysocki said. “One of the things I hope to do is to help expand our influence throughout the region and, as appropriate, bring in new audiences and new performers and expand the ability of the center to serve additional audiences.”
For more information, visit wilson-center.com.