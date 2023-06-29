WAUKESHA — Xperience Fitness announced on Thursday it is permanently closing all of its Wisconsin Xperience Fitness Clubs.
The fitness club posted on social media with the announcement.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision and we apologize about this unfortunate news. Thank you to all our staff members, trainers and most importantly our amazing members for 11 years of fitness. Our focus is and always will be on our members and we look forward to continuing to serve our Minnesota members. We want to thank you for having allowed Xperience Fitness to be a part of your lifestyle. We wish you the absolute best in the future!”
The fitness club had locations in Appleton, Greenfield, Green Bay, Waukesha, Brookfield, Hales Corners and West Allis. A sign on the door in Greenfield said it was permanently closed as of Thursday at 9 p.m.
“To ensure that there is no interruption to your workouts, your membership has been automatically transferred to Planet Fitness.” The sign gave an address to the nearest Planet Fitness.