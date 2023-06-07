Point: Trump is a one-trick pony. The DNC has proved its a two-trick pony. The 2024 election would make it a three-trick pony. The Democrats and their media allies were guilty of election interference in both the 20i6 and 2020 presidential elections. The Durham investigation exposed the Trump-Russia collusion as a politically motivated lie. Ditto for the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story in the New York Post just prior to the 2020 election.
The 2024 Democratic Party election strategy: deep-state collusion, ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots, no voter ID, no signature verification, and biased mainstream media. If it’s a threat to election integrity the Democrats want it.
— Miles Dake, Waukesha