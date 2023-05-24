To the editor: Americans are a silly people! We continue to state we are a country that follows the “Rule of Law”! Yet, when we don’t like the law, we don’t enforce it or follow it, and in many cases proclaim the law is broken so we can ignore it.
Most of us ignore laws, such as speed limits, parking ordinances, etc. We think nothing of it unless we get fined and then complain the law is dumb. The bigger problem is elected officials who took an oath to uphold the laws and then ignore them, or proclaim they are broken, and won’t enforce them.
Consider immigration laws. They are on the books, they are legal, but the folks that took an oath to uphold them won’t. Immigration law is not broken and it does not need fixing. The issue most want changed is the restrictions on who and how many can enter the country annually. The law is written in a manner that Congress changes who and how many each year! Unless one wants open borders, pursue Congress to resolve the who and how many instead of ignoring the law.
Student loans and repayment terms are legal laws on the books. How is it that those who took an oath to enforce the law don’t have to enforce the repayment terms? Are they buying votes instead of enforcing the law?
How can a district attorney decide not to prosecute a theft unless it is over $950? That’s not the law they took an oath to uphold! How is it that the laws on illegal drugs can be ignored by those who took an Oath to enforce them? Worse, these same officials provide clean needles and safe places to take drugs.
We have laws limiting the national debt. Those that took the oath to enforce our laws ignore the debt limit and pass additional laws requiring more debt! Wouldn’t it have been better to adjust new spending to the debt limit before creating our current situation?
Americans are a silly people!
Art Nennig
New Berlin