To the editor: The first point I want to make is what a judge does. A judge should interpret the laws as they are written and not rewrite them according to their personal beliefs.
This is what Dan Kelly has done as a judge.
His opponent has made indirect comments saying that she would rewrite laws from the bench.
I’m tired of the Protasiewicz sheep spreading their lies about what she does and what a judge does in this paper. My first question to them is, when does a law become law and when can you change a law? Laws are not to be changed because no one is above the law. For that reason (no matter how you feel about abortion) the 1849 abortion law ban should stay in effect.
As for gerrymandering, it’s a joke. It’s hard to prove just like voter fraud in the 2022 election. So many factors change that you can’t really say it did or didn’t happen.
No matter how you draw the maps people move, die, or new homes are put up. I know that Democrats did it for Kleczka in the ’90s.
The clear and sane choice for our Wisconsin Supreme Court is Dan Kelly.
— Jeremy J. Vehring, Waukesha